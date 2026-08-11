US court ends case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani

A US federal court has dropped the criminal case against Indian businessman Gautam Adani after the US Department of Justice dropped charges against him for fraud and corruption, world agencies and BTA reported, Dir.bg reports.

Adani was accused in 2024 of participating in a scheme to pay over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials in order to obtain solar energy contracts. According to US authorities, the alleged scheme could have harmed US investors.

In May, federal prosecutors requested the termination of the criminal prosecution. The request was approved by Brooklyn federal judge Nicholas Garofis, according to court documents.

According to the “New York Times“ the decision was preceded by a change in Adani's defense team. His new lawyers were led by Robert Giuffre, who was among the lawyers who represented President Donald Trump.

The publication also reports that during a meeting between the defense and prosecutors in April, Giuffre said that if the case was dropped, Adani would be willing to invest $10 billion in the American economy.

The drop of the case ends the criminal proceedings in the United States against one of India's richest businessmen, but the charges that led to the investigation were among the most serious legal challenges facing his business empire.