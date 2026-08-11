Alternative route! Ukraine, Moldova discuss rail corridor for grain exports

Ukraine and Moldova are discussing a rail route for grain exports to the Romanian port of Constanta. According to them, this would be a safer alternative to sea transport, Reuters reported, citing sources from both countries.

Kiev has requested a 50% discount on the nominal tariff for the shipment. Moldova has offered in return for Ukraine to guarantee certain volumes of grain for transit. According to a source from Moldovan railways, the two countries are currently discussing the timeframe and volumes of the transit of Ukrainian grain.

"We are currently collecting information on potential volumes from interested shippers. "We are still in the process of gathering information," a Ukrainian industry representative said.

Former head of Moldovan railways Oleg Tofilat estimated the corridor's capacity at 4.5 million tons per year. According to Ukraine, about 10% of the country's exports could be transported via the route.

Moldovan Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Bolia and his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Kalashnik discussed on Monday improving rail links and expanding transit between the two countries.

Russian attacks on ports in the Odessa region have led to a reduction in Ukraine's grain export forecast for 2026-27 to 38-40 million tons, down from a previous estimate of 43 million tons. APK-Inform predicts a drop in exports of 8.6% (39.4 million tons).

Over 90% of Ukraine's grain exports go by sea. Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said the country could earn millions of euros from transit fees. Responding to Moldovan farmers' concerns about competition from Ukrainian grain, he said: "Let's not look for enemies where there are none."