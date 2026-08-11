Richter! Colombia declares state of emergency after powerful earthquake

The authorities in Colombia have declared a state of emergency after the powerful earthquake that struck the country, the world media reported.

As a result of the disaster, more than 130 people died, and in Colombia they are worried that the death toll will increase. They fear that there are still people buried in the ruins.

According to unofficial data, there is no information about more than 180 people. Large-scale rescue operations are underway.

Among the most affected is the city of Cali. A curfew was declared there in an attempt to prevent looting.

Heavy damage was caused in Pereira and Manizales. The epicenter of the 7.4-magnitude quake was near the village of San Jose Del Palmar, where miraculously no one died, despite the heavy destruction.

As a result of the severe earthquake, the United States has already announced $15.5 million in aid for Colombia.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia's Pacific coast, Reuters reported, citing provincial governors. There were many deaths and injuries.

The country's geological survey specified that the depth of the earthquake was 96 km. The epicenter was near San José del Palmar in the sparsely populated Chocó province on Colombia's Pacific coast. The tremor was felt in the capital, Bogota, and as far away as Venezuela, including in the border state of Táchira and the city of Barquisimeto.

In addition, two strong earthquakes in Venezuela in late June killed more than 5,000 people and caused more than $19.6 billion in damage.