The geopolitical situation along the Washington - London - Bucharest - Moscow axis has undergone key twists in recent hours.

While the White House is trying to balance its relations with major economic partners amid increasing pressure from the US Congress, Britain is surprisingly seeking to restore direct contacts with the Russian military command. Meanwhile, tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated into a diplomatic row between Bucharest and Moscow.

Trump and sanctions against Russia: “A hypothetical question“

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has described the issue of imposing massive US tariffs on countries buying Russian oil as “purely hypothetical“ [etvbharat.com]. His comments come just days after the US Senate approved a sweeping bill “Lindsey Graham“ for sanctions against Russia and Iran, which envisages up to 100% duties on the Kremlin's oil customers [reuters.com].

Navarro stressed that US President Donald Trump maintains an excellent working relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that any trade frictions will be resolved diplomatically [deccanherald.com]. According to him, the administration in Washington will approach it flexibly so as not to undermine global stability and the interests of American families [ura.news].

A return to London: Britain insists on military contacts with Moscow

Great Britain has expressed its official readiness to urgently resume direct high-level dialogue with the generals of the Russian Federation, the authoritative publication The Times reported [osnmedia.com]. London's main goal is to prevent an accidental incident that could provoke a direct military clash between the two nuclear powers [ru.apa.az].

The British military command fears the risk of an "unforeseen escalation" due to the complete lack of communication channels with Moscow in recent years [life.ru]. The need for a "hotline" has increased dramatically after an incident in June 2026 in the English Channel, when the Russian frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" fired warning shots in close proximity to a British-flagged yacht [korrespondent.net]. An official government spokesman in London confirmed to the media that the diplomatic presence in Moscow is being used to manage risks [ru.apa.az].

The Bucharest Scandal: Romania Accused of Showing “Pieces of Styrofoam” Instead of Drones

Tensions in the Black Sea also reached a critical point after Bucharest announced that it had detected and destroyed two Russian “Gerbera” reconnaissance drones in its economic zone near the strategic Neptun Deep gas platform [24tv.ua].

However, Moscow’s reaction turned the case into a diplomatic farce. The Russian Embassy in Romania issued an official statement accusing the Romanian Foreign Ministry of failing to provide any real evidence of the origin of the drones [life.ru]. According to Russian diplomats, during the meeting with the recalled ambassador Vladimir Lipaev, the Romanian side only demonstrated “pieces of polystyrene“, which in no way prove a connection with the Russian armed forces [life.ru].