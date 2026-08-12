US hits ship that violated Iran blockade

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced that a US military helicopter MH-60 fired two Hellfire missiles at the Panamanian-flagged cargo ship M/V Vela Nova.

The incident occurred in the Gulf of Oman while the vessel was trying to break through the naval blockade imposed by Washington and reach an Iranian port.

US helicopter eliminates the ship's management

According to the official CENTCOM statement, distributed on social networks and quoted by world agencies, the civilian management of the container ship ignored repeated warnings from the US Navy. As a result, fire was opened, with missiles hitting the engine room and disabling the vessel's steering system. There are currently no reports of any crew members being killed or injured, and the vessel has stopped its movement towards Iran.

The US side stressed that the naval blockade remains in full force. According to the Pentagon, since the resumption of the operation in July until August 11, 2026, US forces have diverted 55 merchant ships, disabled 3 and conducted a board inspection of two other vessels.

Tehran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz

The new escalation coincides with a critical moment in diplomatic efforts to resolve the five-month conflict. The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, categorically stated to state media that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to international shipping until the US fully meets Iran's conditions.

Tehran insists on:

Complete end to the US blockade and military actions in the region.

Release all frozen Iranian assets abroad.

Financial compensation for damages from the military conflict.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that indirect negotiations are underway through the mediation of Oman to determine new shipping routes, but stressed that a possible agreement with Muscat will not automatically open the strait to American assets.

Oil markets under pressure, diplomats seek a way out

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the global transit of oil and liquefied natural gas passed before the war, continues to shrink global trade traffic. Trade analyses show that daily passage through the delta has dropped to just a few ships. Against this backdrop, Brent crude oil prices have surged again, approaching levels of $88-90 per barrel.

Despite the shooting, international mediators remain moderately optimistic. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told the media that signals from recent days indicate a readiness to reach some kind of peace agreement or interim agreement between Washington and Tehran that would calm energy markets.