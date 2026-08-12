The dynamics of the global conflict are undergoing key changes. While Ukrainian intelligence (GUR) reports a strategic restructuring of the Russian arsenal of drones, Germany is discussing unprecedented cyber operations. Against this background, leading analysts in the US warn that a large-scale clash is already underway and requires immediate intervention from the White House.

Russia stops “Geran-3“, switches to more dangerous weapons

The Russian Federation has stopped production of the transitional model of the “Geran-3“ kamikaze jet drones. According to Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR), published by UNIAN (unian.net), Moscow is completely redirecting its capacity to the more modern turbojet versions „Geran-4“ and „Geran-5“.

Intelligence reports that 45 foreign components (including from the USA and Switzerland) were found in the assembly of the discontinued model, but the shortage of Chinese engines and the need for higher speed necessitate the change. The new „Geran-4/5“ models aim to overcome Ukrainian air defense, which intercepts up to 96% of the old Porsche models. Russia's military-industrial complex plans to produce a total of 11,000 strike UAVs this month.

Berlin is considering preventive cyberattacks against Moscow

A large-scale legal reform of the intelligence services is being prepared in Germany. The prestigious German publication Die Welt (welt.de) reports that the Bundestag is seriously discussing the possibility of giving the green light to special services to conduct preventive cyberattacks against Russian drone factories.

The reason for the radical measure is an investigation into a terrorist incident at Leipzig airport, where a Russian drone with a high-grade explosive mixture attacked the wing of a Ukrainian plane. Representatives of the German parliament commented that passive data collection is no longer enough and “the best drone is the one that never manages to take off“. The reform provides for the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to receive rights for hacking counterattacks and the implementation of state Trojan programs.

„The Hill“: Trump must save the West from dictators

The American political publication The Hill (thehill.com) published an analysis by columnist Joseph Bosco, according to whom World War III has effectively already begun. The author emphasizes that the administration of President Donald Trump must stop acting reactively and declare a firm position.

According to the analysis, Washington is obliged to officially guarantee that it will support the defense of five key democracies with all its available resources:

Ukraine

Taiwan

Израел

Япония

Южна Корея

Боско предупреждава, че коалицията между Русия, Китай, Иран и Северна Корея вече координира действията си на глобално ниво. Единственият начин САЩ да предотвратят по-нататъшна ескалация е чрез демонстриране на абсолютна и непоколебима военна и политическа мощ, вместо търсене на компромиси.