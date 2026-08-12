US and Iran agree to extend ceasefire

The US and Iran have reached an agreement in principle to extend the 60-day ceasefire agreed under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu Agency, News.bg reports.

“Both sides have given their consent to the mediators to extend the term“, said a source familiar with the mediation process. He said Washington and Tehran were still exchanging messages to clarify how long the ceasefire would last.

The current agreement expires on August 17.

In April, the United States and Iran reached a ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, and on June 17, they signed a memorandum of understanding that launched negotiations to reach a final agreement between the two countries.

The diplomatic process was subsequently blocked due to disagreements over security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. It is one of the most important routes for global energy supplies and international trade.

Between July 8 and 24, tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated again, with the two countries exchanging military strikes. The US launched attacks on targets in Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The upcoming extension of the ceasefire could provide a new opportunity to restore diplomatic dialogue, but key disagreements between the US and Iran remain unresolved.