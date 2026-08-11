Honda launches cheap electric scooter at the price of a laptop

Japanese technology and motorcycle giant Honda is preparing for a large-scale expansion of its presence on the world stage for two-wheeled vehicles with the introduction of the new Honda UC3 electric scooter. Mass production of the affordable urban model is scheduled for September in a large industrial complex in Vietnam, from where the machine will be exported to a number of international markets.

The financial strategy surrounding the new Honda UC3 is among the main highlights of the project. Its final price is expected to vary within just 1,100-1,150 dollars (approximately 1,000 to 1,050 euros), which makes it a direct competitor not only to conventional scooters, but also positions it in the price class of a standard laptop. The Tokyo-based company's ambition is for this electric scooter to become a modern spiritual and market successor to the legendary Honda Super Cub moped, of which over 100 million units have been sold over the decades.

In technical terms, the new Honda UC3 is designed as a direct and economical alternative to classic gasoline scooters in the 110-cc class. The appearance relies on a characteristic, recognizable design with an elongated headlight, which distinguishes it from the brand's traditional range.

The drive is entrusted to an electric motor with an output of 8 horsepower (6 kilowatts), integrally built directly into the rear wheel. Its energy supply is provided by a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, which guarantees an autonomous range of up to 122 kilometers on a single full charge.

The recharging process offers flexibility depending on the available infrastructure. When using a 1.2 kilowatt fast charging station, filling the capacity from 20 to 80 percent takes exactly 2 hours. When connected to a standard 450-watt network, the full cycle lasts about 9 hours. To achieve maximum energy efficiency, engineers have equipped the Honda UC3 with a regenerative braking system that recovers part of the kinetic energy during braking and returns it back to the battery.