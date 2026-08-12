Trump plans at least $900 million for construction projects at the White House

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to spend at least $900 million on construction and modernization projects at the White House complex, the “Washington Post“ reported, citing documents, News.bg reports.

According to the publication, the administration has not requested funds directly from Congress for the planned activities. Instead, money has been provided by other federal agencies and private donors, which are directed to an account normally designated for ongoing White House maintenance and has only a few million dollars available.

Confidential contracts and planning documents show that the administration intends to use the funds for projects designated as “White House modernization“.

The amount of the planned spending significantly exceeds the usual funds needed to maintain the presidential complex.

There is no public information yet on how much of the amount will be provided by federal agencies and how much will come from private donors. It has not been disclosed exactly what construction and renovation activities the funds will be used for.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the amount of the spending, the sources of funding and the specific projects.