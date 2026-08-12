Germany bans "controlled drinking" of alcohol by young people

The German federal government is putting an end to the practice of "controlled drinking", which currently allows 14- and 15-year-olds to drink wine and beer under the supervision of a responsible adult, DPA reports.

At a meeting in Berlin today, the German cabinet supported a proposal by Family Minister Karin Prien to end the practice. The proposal will now be discussed by the lower house of the German parliament — Bundestag.

"The exception in the Youth Protection Act, which allows 14- and 15-year-olds to consume or purchase alcoholic beverages when accompanied by a person exercising parental authority, must be abolished", states the cabinet's draft law on the reform of child and youth welfare.

According to the document, this exception undermines "the protection of young people from the significant health and social consequences of alcohol consumption" and therefore runs counter to the federal government's goals of improving addiction prevention.

In principle, a minimum age of 16 is already in force in Germany for the public consumption and sale of beer, wine, sparkling wine and mixed drinks made from them.

Until now, the exception applied when "young people are accompanied by a person exercising parental authority", as stated in Section 9 of the Youth Protection Act.

Other alcoholic beverages, such as spirits, can currently — and will continue to be able to — be sold and consumed only by adults.

The health ministers of the German states spoke out in support of the ban last year because of the risks of addiction. Federal Drug Commissioner Hendrik Streck also supports the ban.