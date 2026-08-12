South Korea aims to land on the moon by 2030

South Korea has unveiled an ambitious technology strategy focused on seven projects, from nuclear power and quantum computing to space technology and biotechnology, Reuters reported.

The country is seeking to secure new growth engines beyond semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

The "Seven Core Seeds" initiative (Seven Major SEED), announced during a meeting at the "Chong Wa Dae" presidential complex chaired by President Lee Jae-myeon, includes goals such as putting domestically developed small modular reactors into commercial operation by 2035, landing on the moon by 2030, developing a national 100-qubit quantum computer by 2029, and commercializing brain-computer interface-based products by 2035.

The seven projects cover small modular reactors, fusion energy, next-generation renewable energy sources, quantum technologies, space and aviation technologies, advanced biotechnology, and supply chains for critical minerals and materials, said Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon.

The plan comes as South Korea braces for slower long-term economic growth and intensifying global competition in emerging technologies that governments increasingly see as key to both economic competitiveness and national security.

"We will help these seeds grow and build a South Korea that no one will be able to compete with in 10 or 20 years," Pe said.