Air raid sirens echoed through the deserted streets of the Taiwanese capital Taipei during the annual military exercise, and authorities deliberately restricted access to mobile internet for the purposes of the most realistic simulation of a possible attack by China, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The ten-day "Han Quan" exercises in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, are coming to an end. Taiwanese soldiers simulated military action in the event of a Chinese invasion and organized civil defense exercises.

On Monday, the government held the first-ever mobile internet restriction drill in central Taiwan, and it was repeated in the northern parts of the island this afternoon.

The drill lasted half an hour, with internet speeds drastically slowed, although fixed and wireless internet (wifi) were not affected. Taiwanese authorities warned citizens about the drills much earlier.

Police urged people to stay indoors, and bus and car traffic was diverted during a simulated air raid.

Earlier today, Taiwanese President William Lai visited an underground hospital parking lot in New Taipei City, a city adjacent to the capital. The parking lot has been converted into an emergency room. The president, accompanied by senior diplomats, including the ambassadors of Israel, Canada and the United States, also witnessed a simulated distribution of provisions in a supermarket in the event of an emergency.

Taiwan wants to learn from Israel's experience in conducting civil defense operations.

"We do not face geopolitical challenges alone, but do so together with the joint efforts of the international community," Lai told diplomats.

The planned military exercises within the framework of the joint For example, yesterday, Taiwan's armed forces held a blockade-breaking exercise involving the navy and coast guard, which simulated escorting a merchant ship.

Taiwan has long feared that Beijing would isolate the island by imposing a blockade on it and thus force it to surrender, Reuters points out.

In June of this year, China sent "police patrols" near Taiwan's east coast, which led to angry reactions from Taipei and raised concerns in Washington and the capitals of other Western countries.