A fire broke out on a tourist boat near Fethiye, 115 people were evacuated

A fire broke out on a pleasure boat for walks in the Fethiye region, Mugla province, while the vessel was on a one-day cruise in the bay, Focus reports.

The fire broke out for a still unknown reason near the Katranji Bay on the ship “Emperor Attila“. The flames quickly spread to the vessel, forcing the passengers and crew on board to evacuate.

People put on life jackets and jumped into the water. After the alarm was raised, teams from the Coast Guard, the General Directorate of Coastal Safety and the Maritime Police were dispatched to the scene.

A total of 115 people, including crew members and children, were evacuated from the ship during the rescue operation. Some of the evacuees were taken to the ports of the Coast Guard Command in the Göcek and Karagözler regions.

Two people who suffered smoke inhalation were transported to hospital by ambulances sent to the scene. Medical teams also performed preventive examinations on some of the children on board.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.