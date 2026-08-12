Assen Vassilev responded to Radev: The father of one of the murderers from Plovdiv shows love for Progressive Bulgaria

"Today Rumen Radev allowed himself something extremely ugly. Instead of answering whether (and since when) the National Security Agency knew about the existence of a neo-Nazi network in the country, Radev began to justify himself for the last time to the opposition". This is what the leader of "We Continue the Change" wrote (PP) Assen Vassilev after today's speech by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers (CM).

"Mr. Radev, order the head of the National Security Agency, Mr. Tonchev, whom you protect so much, to do his job of neutralizing these groups. But he didn't get rid of you, because they are directly connected to the Russian propaganda groups in Bulgaria that supported your party in the elections, recalled Assen Vassilev.

"And if you want to talk about who was to what extent guilty, just look at the profile of the father of one of the murderers - Russian propaganda, violence, xenophobia and love for "Progressive Bulgaria". It is understandable why they like "Progressive Bulgaria" - just a week ago you defended a group chanting Nazi slogans on national television. As for the monuments - Alyosha looms over Plovdiv. He clearly didn't help," Vassilev also wrote.

"No Bulgarian prime minister has ever allowed himself such betrayal of the Bulgarian people. Nor such unparalleled impudence.

Answer one simple question: Did DANS know about these neo-Nazi networks before the murder and what did it do?", the PP leader is categorical.

The leader of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Rumen Radev after his words that people who "destroy monuments and erase the memory of anti-fascism" are today outraged by the fascist symbols of those detained for the brutal murder of Georgi Kuzev in Plovdiv. Vassilev responded with a reference to one of the most recognizable monuments in the city: "As for the monuments - Alyosha stands over Plovdiv. Apparently he didn't help."

In the post on social media, Vassilev also raised the question of whether the National Security Service of Bulgaria had prior information about the existence of neo-Nazi networks in the country and what actions were taken against them.

At the end of his post, he again raises the question of the actions of the services before the murder:

"No Bulgarian prime minister has ever allowed himself such betrayal of the Bulgarian people. Nor such unparalleled audacity. Answer one simple question: Did SANS know about these neo-Nazi networks before the murder and what did it do?“

Vassilev's statement comes after Radev's statement today before the meeting of the Council of Ministers, in which the Prime Minister commented on the murder in Plovdiv, youth crime and the fascist symbols associated with some of the detainees.

"This week, Bulgaria was shocked by the sadistic murder of Georgi Kuzev by an organized group of youths in Plovdiv. The Ministry of Interior detained the perpetrators, and the court left them in custody. Our government has taken the first steps on the problem of youth crime. We are also considering more radical ones“, said the Prime Minister.