At the bottom of the Baltic Sea! Hollywood legends are filming an action thriller about the Nord Stream explosion

Oscar winners Adrien Brody and Sean Penn have begun filming an action thriller about the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 in the Baltic Sea, TVP reports.

The film is directed by Doug Liman ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith", "The Bourne Identity") and is being shot in the Croatian capital Zagreb. The story follows an elite team of Ukrainian divers during a secret mission to blow up the gas pipelines — one of the most mysterious stories related to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Although no country or organization has claimed responsibility for the explosions that ruptured the gas pipelines, in June German prosecutors officially charged a Ukrainian citizen and military diver, identified as Serhiy K., with carrying out the sabotage on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence.

German federal prosecutors allege that in September 2022, Kuznetsov entered Germany through Poland and led a secret group of divers who reached the Danish island of Bornholm on a rented yacht. There, they planted and detonated powerful explosive devices to disable the gas pipelines.

According to media reports, the new film, titled "Snake Island" (Snake Island), recreates the alleged actions of the diving team that Serhiy K. is accused of leading.

The film is shaping up to be a major project, although no American film studio is yet behind the production, independent film industry website World of Reel reported.

This will be Liman and Penn's second joint project after "Fair Game", which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010.

The political thriller in question was also inspired by real events.