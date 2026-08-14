Russia strikes Kramatorsk, Cherkasy and Zaporizhia

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces have carried out a series of devastating air strikes against civilian and industrial infrastructure in several Ukrainian regions.

The situation remains critical in Kramatorsk, Zaporizhia and Cherkasy regions, where residential buildings and industrial facilities have come under fire. In parallel with the escalation of the front, Estonia announced an indefinite extension of the limited operating regime of checkpoints on its border with the Russian Federation for national security reasons.

The tragedy in Kramatorsk: One dead and 15 injured after bombing

The Russian army carried out a massive attack on the Kramatorsk municipality in the Donetsk region, using guided aerial bombs (GABs). According to official reports from local authorities, cited by RBK-Ukraine (newsukraine.rbc.ua), the enemy struck residential areas, resulting in the death of one civilian and the serious injury of 15 others. Rescue teams from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to clear debris from the affected high-rise buildings, with material damage to the city's infrastructure being enormous.

Drone attack in Cherkasy region: Residential building hit

In the early hours, Russian "Shahed" drones attacked the central Cherkasy region. According to information from the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Igor Taburets, distributed by the independent media platform Mezha.net (mezha.net), one of the drones directly hit a residential building in the Smila municipality. Three people were injured in the strike, who were immediately provided with emergency medical assistance. Firefighters and emergency teams are working at the scene of the incident, battling local fires.

Terror in Zaporizhia: Woman and child injured; industrial facility hit

Tensions are also escalating in the southern frontline city of Zaporizhia. Russian forces struck a car carrying civilians. According to data from the regional administration, cited by the agency Ukrinform, a woman and a 5-year-old child were injured in the attack on the road.

A little later, a new air strike was registered, directed at the industrial zone of the city. The head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, confirmed to Ukrinform that the occupiers have attacked a large industrial facility. According to preliminary information, no employees were killed or injured in this specific strike, but serious material damage was caused to the production facilities.

Estonia closes its border with Russia at night permanently

Against the backdrop of ongoing hybrid threats and military actions in Ukraine, the Estonian government has decided to extend indefinitely the restricted regime of operation of its land borders with Russia. The news agency ERR reported that the key checkpoints “Narva“, “Koidula“ and “Luhamaa“ will now permanently operate only 12 hours a day – from 07:00 to 19:00.

Estonian Minister of the Interior Igor Taro explained that the measure aims to strengthen security at the external border of the EU and NATO, optimize the work of customs officers and ensure better control over passing goods and people. At the moment, a complete closure of the border is not planned, as the official threat analysis does not require such a radical step.