The situation in the Middle East has reached a new critical point, undermining US President Donald Trump's assurances about security in the region.

Official sources confirmed that Iran has attacked two United Arab Emirates (UAE) ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The attack was directed against vessels of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as an “act of piracy“ and a direct threat to global energy security, although no personnel were injured in the strikes, Al Jazeera reports.

Israel is shocked by Tehran's military power

In parallel with the escalation on the water, intelligence circles in Tel Aviv have expressed deep concern. According to senior officials from IDF (IDF) and Mossad, Israel is shocked by the speed with which Iran is rebuilding its military potential after the large-scale air strikes earlier this year.

Despite the enormous damage to Iran's defense infrastructure, Tehran has managed to resume high-speed production of ballistic missiles in a matter of months. This requires an urgent review of Israel's strategic position. (Source: The Jerusalem Post / www.jpost.com)

US responds with “Economic fury“

White House responds immediately to Iranian provocations through financial mechanisms. The US Treasury Department, headed by Scott Besant, announced new punitive measures against Iran as part of the campaign “Economic Fury“ (Economic Fury).

The new sanctions are aimed at Tehran's shadow banking networks, oil trafficking and digital cryptocurrency platforms through which the Islamic regime evades international embargoes. Washington's goal is complete financial isolation of the country. (Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury / home.treasury.gov)

In this context, US Vice President J.D. Vance stressed that Achieving lower oil prices on world markets is a primary goal of the administration in its confrontation with Iran in order to cut off the main source of income of the regime in Tehran.

Diplomatic shuttles and Trump's radical order

In the background, American diplomacy is preparing new moves. The Axios publication announced that Jared Kushner will make an official visit to Egypt next week, where he will discuss regional security and the possibilities for a lasting ceasefire.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has taken an unexpected move in the defense sector. The American leader has issued official order to the Pentagon to return the traditional steam catapults and hydraulic elevators to the new Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers.

Trump has personally ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett to abandon the modern, but expensive and “overly complex“ electromagnetic systems (EMALS) for the next supercarrier USS Doris Miller. The design change could cost hundreds of millions of dollars and has sparked serious debate within the US Navy. (Source: The Wall Street Journal / www.wsj.com)