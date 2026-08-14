281 dead in Colombia, 5 dead in Japan floods

Tragedy without end: Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 281, flood in Japan claims five lives

Natural disasters have blocked entire regions: Rescuers pull people from rubble in South America, while eastern Japan is under water after unprecedented torrential rains

World agencies report a dramatic deterioration in the situation in the areas affected by natural disasters in Colombia and Japan in the early hours of August 14, 2026. The death toll after the powerful earthquake in South America continues to rise, and a record monsoon has turned the streets of the Japanese prefecture of Chiba into navigable canals.

Colombia trapped in destruction: 281 dead and thousands missing

The scale of the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that shook the western part of Colombia is becoming increasingly terrifying. According to official figures from local disaster management agencies, the confirmed death toll has now reached 281. Hundreds of families remain unaccounted for, with the grim toll expected to rise as thousands are buried under the rubble of collapsed residential buildings and hospitals.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the department of Chocó, but the severe consequences were felt most noticeably in large urban centers such as Cali and Pereira. The new Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella declared a state of emergency and three days of national mourning. The country's infrastructure is partially paralyzed – Key airports have been closed and massive landslides have blocked major roads, making it difficult for heavy rescue equipment to reach the worst-hit mountain villages.

Unprecedented flooding in Japan: First-class alert in Chiba Prefecture

In parallel with the tragedy in Colombia, eastern Japan is battling an unprecedented amount of rainfall. The death toll from floods and mudslides in the country has risen to five as rescue teams found bodies of drowned citizens in flooded cars and under collapsed earth.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has taken an unprecedented step, activating the highest level of danger for the first time in the history of Chiba Prefecture (in close proximity to the capital Tokyo) – Level 5. Within a few hours, over 100 liters of rain per square meter fell on Sakura City and the surrounding area, equivalent to the average for the entire month of August.

More than 100,000 households received immediate evacuation orders. The storm left tens of thousands of buildings without power and completely blocked rail transport and access to Narita International Airport. Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai described the situation as "critical and unprecedented", urging residents not to leave the upper floors of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Sources of information:

The text uses current data and chronology of events from the official bulletins of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg), on-site reports from CNN (cnn.com), the emergency broadcasts of BBC News (bbc.com), data from the Colombian Geological Survey for ReliefWeb (reliefweb.int) and the official weather tracker of the Japan Meteorological Agency for The Japan News (japannews.yomiuri.co.jp).