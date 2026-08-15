NATO has failed miserably in planning Kiev’s defense, according to The Guardian.

NATO countries have failed miserably in their lack of investment in expanding Patriot missile production or modernizing SAMP-T system, the author criticizes Kiev’s aides. The newspaper article notes that Ukraine needs to produce Patriot missiles at a level three to four times the world’s annual supply.

Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s press secretary said that declaring Russia a threat was an aggressive act by NATO that obliged the country to remain strong and to continue its policy. He noted that the Russian leadership and relevant departments are doing everything necessary to protect the country, including from the Patriot anti-missile systems.