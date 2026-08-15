Former Cambridge University professor found dead

Cambridge University professor Jason Arday, who resigned after allegations of plagiarism in academic papers, was found dead at his home in south London, The Guardian reported, citing the city's police.

The circumstances surrounding Arday's death are not clear, but investigators are not treating the former Cambridge professor's death as suspicious.

“Jason has been subjected to a campaign of persistent abuse for more than three years since he took up his professorship at Cambridge University, by those who have spared no effort to undermine his authority“, the newspaper quoted Arday's family as saying in a statement released after his death.

Arday previously found himself at the centre of a scandal following an investigation by The Daily Telegraph, which revealed over 100 instances of plagiarism in his PhD thesis from the work of a Brunel University student published six years earlier. Ardi denied the allegations but was widely criticised on social media, leading to his resignation.