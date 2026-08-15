It is crazy for Trump to make the Strait of Hormuz American

Iran rejected the statements of US President Donald Trump about the possible declaration of the Strait of Hormuz as US territory.

„Trump said that after the defeat of Iran, he would declare the Strait of Hormuz as US territory. The Strait cannot be conquered with a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an order or an election speech,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on social media. He said Iran was not afraid of threats or a show of force, stressing that “the Strait was, is and will remain Iranian.” The Strait will be closed and opened only by Iran’s order, and until they (the US-IF) recognize the reality of their defeat and stop making foolish statements, Iran will continue the blockade, Gharibabadi assured. The Iranian diplomat’s statements came in response to Trump’s claim that after defeating Iran, he could declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory.