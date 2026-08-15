In the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces (AVF) have again attacked port infrastructure in the Odessa region. Some of the attacks have targeted gas stations and trains in northern Ukraine. There are power outages in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

In response, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AVF) have continued attacks on logistics facilities in Moscow-controlled Donbas and Tver region in Russia. Civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhia, Kherson and Crimea has also been targeted. At the same time, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly struck Russian oil transportation facilities in Novorossiysk and port infrastructure in the Leningrad region.

Ukraine launches ballistic missile attack against a base housing Russian MiG-31 fighter jets.

The Kiev newspaper “Nezavisimi“, citing monitoring channels, reported that in the early hours of August 15, Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian “Savasleyka“ airbase, which houses MiG-31 fighter jets capable of launching “Kinzhal“ hypersonic ballistic missiles.

According to the “Exilenova Plus“ television channel, a large fire broke out after a series of explosions at the “Savasleyka“ airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Several other explosions were also reported in the city of Samara, leading the channel to speculate that Ukrainian “Flamingo“ missiles were behind the attack.

The “Supernova“ monitoring channel Plus claims that Ukrainian ballistic missiles hit a large aerospace engineering and production facility.

Samara is located approximately 800 km from the border between the two countries, and the Savasleyka air base is approximately 660 km from Ukraine.

„Kiev Independent“ was unable to immediately confirm the above information.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russian territory and in areas controlled by it, seeking to weaken Moscow's ability to continue the conflict.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that on the night of August 14, Kiev forces attacked the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, damaging two oil refineries. It is one of Russia's largest ports on the Baltic Sea, home to an oil receiving terminal and a major an export center for crude oil and petroleum products.

In addition, on the night of August 13, Kiev forces attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery complex in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

According to Russian military observers, Moscow's forces are continuing their offensive to regain the recently lost area between Orekhovo and Stepnogorsk on the Zaporizhzhia Front. The situation there remains a stalemate.

In Kupyansk, geolocated video footage shows the presence of Russian soldiers southwest of the city. Incursions into this area occur regularly.

The Ukrainian army has reportedly achieved some positive results in the Dnepropetrovsk region, counterattacking along the "green arrows" and recapturing numerous positions from Russian forces (Photo: Ribar).

Russia has achieved significant progress on the Dobropil-Druzhkovka axis.

Moscow's forces continue their powerful offensive towards Dobropil and Druzhkovka. Their assault units are trying to break through the enemy defenses in the Dobropil area and take up advantageous positions for a new attack, the TV channel “Ribar“ reports.

The Ministry of Defense announced the clearing of Novomykolaivka on its eastern flank. The situation in this area remains complex, so this information should be taken with cautious optimism, pending confirmation from real images. Currently, some reports indicate a scattered Ukrainian infantry presence in the village.

Fierce fighting continues in other areas. Several small Russian infantry groups have begun operations.

They will operate on the outskirts of Dobropil, but it is too early to talk about consolidating their positions in the very city. First, they must clear and remove vegetation in the area to ensure the security of supply routes.