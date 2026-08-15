Taliban mark 5 years in power in Afghanistan

The Taliban marked the fifth anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan with official ceremonies, a parade in Kabul and a display of military equipment. The rulers have presented August 15 as a day of victory over Western forces, while the UN and aid groups have warned that the country remains facing a severe economic, social and human rights crisis.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, 2021, as the Western-backed Afghan government collapsed amid the withdrawal of US and other NATO forces. Five years later, the movement controls the country, but its government remains almost entirely internationally unrecognized. Russia is currently the only country that has officially recognized the Taliban's rule.

Parade in front of the former US embassy

In Kabul, armored Taliban vehicles paraded in front of the former US embassy building. Flags and banners were placed on the streets, and similar events were held in other parts of the country.

At an official ceremony in the hall of the traditional Afghan assembly, the Loya Jirga, senior regime officials described the Taliban's return to power as liberation from foreign occupation. There were no women among the attendees.

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said in a video message that the movement's return was the result of morality, courage and "divine help". He acknowledged, however, that problems persist in the country.

Women remain largely excluded from public life

It is the situation of women and girls that remains the main source of international criticism.

After returning to power, the Taliban banned girls from studying beyond the sixth grade and subsequently closed universities for women. Their access to a number of professions, public spaces, and travel without a male companion is also restricted.

According to UNESCO, around 2.4–2.5 million girls are deprived of secondary and higher education. UN Women data also shows that approximately half of Afghan women leave their homes only once or twice a month.

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, warned that the country was going through a severe human rights crisis, including not only discrimination against women, but also arbitrary arrests, torture, enforced disappearances, restrictions on freedom of expression and pressure on journalists and minorities.

More secure, but poorer

The Taliban tout improved security as one of their main achievements. After decades of war, many parts of Afghanistan are indeed experiencing a lower level of open armed conflict.

However, this does not mean an end to the violence. Several senior Taliban figures have been killed in the northeastern province of Badakhshan in recent weeks, and some of the previous attacks on the government have been claimed by the regional branch of the “Islamic State“.

At the same time, economic problems remain severe. The International Rescue Committee has warned that humanitarian needs have reached record levels due to droughts, earthquakes, poverty and the mass return of Afghans from Iran and Pakistan. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has increased by about 3.5 million people compared to 2021.

The West continues to criticize the regime

Germany and other Western countries do not recognize the Taliban government precisely because of restrictions on basic rights, especially those of women. At the same time, some European countries maintain practical contacts with the regime on issues such as migration and deportations, which has drawn criticism from human rights organizations.

The Taliban, for their part, are trying to expand their international ties. According to Reuters, ceremonies for the fifth anniversary have also been planned in Pakistan, China, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia. The regime is also developing economic contacts with neighboring countries, despite limited diplomatic recognition.

Five years in power, but no international legitimacy

The fifth anniversary shows a contradictory picture in Afghanistan. The Taliban managed to maintain political and military control over the country and end most of the open fighting, but they remain internationally isolated and under strong pressure because of their rule.

For millions of Afghans, the biggest problems are no longer the daily frontline fighting, but the lack of jobs, access to education, healthcare and sufficient means of livelihood. And for women, five years of Taliban rule have meant a systematic restriction of their presence in education, the job market and public life.