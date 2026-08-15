Catania airport resumes flights after Etna eruption

Catania airport, Sicily, resumed flights on Saturday after authorities lowered the aviation alert level due to the activity of the Etna volcano from red to orange, wrote "Reuters".

Over the past week, ash from Etna's eruptions has forced the airport to cancel or redirect hundreds of flights.

Catania is Italy's fifth busiest airport by number of passengers served, bTV recalled. On Friday, it was announced that all flights would be suspended until 13:00 GMT on August 15.

However, the restrictions were subsequently eased. A statement on the airport's website said that flights had resumed from 12:00 GMT after the aviation alert for the volcano was lowered.

Despite the resumption of flights, the situation around Etna continues to be closely monitored due to the risk of further eruptions and the spread of volcanic ash.