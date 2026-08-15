Ukraine has stopped publishing information on the number of missiles fired by Russia in order to avoid revealing the low interception rates of Ukrainian air defense systems, the British newspaper Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources in Kiev.

It is noted that the refusal to publish data on missiles fired by Russia is explained not only by “security considerations“, but also by the desire to “support the morale“ of the Ukrainian population. As the newspaper notes, the country is experiencing an acute shortage of Patriot systems.