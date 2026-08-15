Putin to hold talks with Myanmar President

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing on August 18, according to the Kremlin website.

“On August 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in the Kremlin with the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who will be on an official visit to Russia“, the statement said.

The two presidents will discuss deepening cooperation in various fields and international and regional issues, and will also sign a number of bilateral documents.