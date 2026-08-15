The Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded clarifications from the US and Turkey regarding information regarding plans to supply weapons to Ukraine. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

„The Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded clarifications from Washington and Ankara regarding the information published by the US Congress“, Zakharova said in a statement.

„Judging by documents recently published by the US Congress, we are talking about a significant arsenal, including offensive weapons. In particular, 12 multiple launch rocket systems and over 2,500 unguided cluster munitions for them, 47,000 203-mm cluster artillery shells and 70 ATACMS tactical missiles are mentioned. It is noteworthy that the circumstances and conditions of such a large-scale transfer of deadly weapons remain extremely controversial,“ Zakharova said.

“The pumping of Zelensky's junta with ever-larger weapons is not able to have a significant impact on the development of a special military operation according to the fair Russian scenario,“ the diplomat said.

The diplomat noted that new arms supplies to Kiev would inevitably harm Moscow's relations with Washington and Ankara. According to her, attempts to use peacekeeping rhetoric while simultaneously supplying weapons to Ukrainian Nazis inevitably undermine mutual trust, especially given the repeated assurances by Turkish officials that Turkey avoids supplying deadly weapons to Ukraine.

Zakharova stressed that the US and Turkey can still rationally assess their plans to implement large-scale arms supplies.

“It is unclear who initiated the re-export, how and when the plan is to transfer this large-scale deadly cargo to the recipients in Kiev. And finally, what exactly motivated the parties to the deal, the US and Turkish authorities, to open another Pandora's box, prolonging the agony of the Bandera regime, taking even more lives“, she said.