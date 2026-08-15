Israeli attacks on Lebanon and ceasefire violations "cannot continue" and will be met with an appropriate response. This was stated in a statement by the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah.

According to the statement, Israel "will be responded to in defense of Lebanon, its people, sovereignty and national dignity". The movement accused Israel of escalating the conflict and expanding the strike zone in southern Lebanon. According to Hezbollah, strikes on residential buildings on Sunday killed 11 people, including children and women, and wounded 12 others.

Hezbollah blamed the Israeli government and the United States for the escalation, which it said provided Israel with support and political cover. The Lebanese movement also called on the country's authorities to reconsider their approach to negotiations with Israel and abandon the US-brokered negotiation process. Hezbollah said that Washington is Israel's partner and cannot act as an effective guarantor or mediator.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement after five rounds of talks held in Washington under the auspices of the US. According to the agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces will gradually restore "effective sovereign control over the entire territory of the country". The agreement provides for the creation of "pilot zones" from which Israeli troops will be evacuated. In late July, the Lebanese army began deploying in the first "pilot zone" in the south of the country.