The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFK) have begun using British-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to carry out strikes deep inside Russian territory. The information was revealed in an exclusive report by the authoritative publication The Sunday Times, which refers to high-ranking sources in the Ukrainian military.

What targets were hit by the new UAVs?

According to media sources, British drones have been actively used over the past six months as part of Kiev's large-scale campaign to destroy Russia's economic infrastructure. Among the main targets hit are:

Oil refineries (NRF) in the cities of Volgograd and Yaroslavl, as well as sites near Moscow.

in the cities of Volgograd and Yaroslavl, as well as sites near Moscow. Military logistics centers and transport networks, vital for supplying the Russian army.

The AFU's tactics rely on the simultaneous launch of dozens of cheap devices, which literally overload the Russian air defense (AVO).

What models of weapons does Ukraine use?

The declassified data mentions products from at least two British companies. One of the identified models is the carbon fiber reactive drone Nyan, developed by the company Callen-Lenz (a subsidiary of the giant BAE Systems). This device is launched by a pneumatic catapult, reaches speeds of over 220 km/h and has already been tested by the Royal Navy of Great Britain. The name of the second manufacturing company is kept strictly secret for security reasons, but it is known that its drones have a range of nearly 1,000 kilometers.

In addition to these, the heavy transport drone Malloy Aeronautics T-150, with which the Ukrainians successfully destroyed a bridge over the Konka River in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

A cheaper alternative to Storm Shadow missiles

Military experts note that the supply of these long-range drones changes the balance of power. So far, Britain has supplied Kiev with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, but their supply is limited, and the price of one unit exceeds 750,000 pounds. In contrast, a British strike drone costs between £50,000 and £100,000, allowing for mass production and stockpiling for huge airstrikes.

Moscow and London's reaction

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has already warned that using Western components to strike Russian territory crosses "red lines". Defense sources in London say that a sharp increase in Russian hybrid attacks, espionage and cyber-offensives against critical infrastructure in the United Kingdom is expected in response.

Despite the threats, the Ministry of Defense in London remains steadfast in its support, having earlier this year committed to supplying Ukraine with more than 150,000 drones, including advanced Stone Cloak systems to jam Russian air defenses.