Israel launches fresh strikes on Lebanon ahead of Iran truce

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens. The attacks come as a temporary deal between the United States and Iran nears its end and diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider escalation remain inconclusive.

The strikes targeted areas around Ansar, Deir al-Zahrani and Nabatiya. Civilians, including children and women, were among the dead, Lebanese authorities said.

Israel says it targeted Hezbollah positions

The Israeli military said the operation targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and commanders. and was carried out in response to attacks on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. According to the Israeli side, one of the strikes killed the group's commander, Ali Samir al-Hajj Hassan.

However, Lebanese authorities have disputed the manner in which the operation was carried out. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the strikes and said that the killing of civilians undermines efforts to stabilize the country. President Joseph Aoun also warned that such actions threaten the ongoing political process.

The most serious attack since the June ceasefire

The current escalation is the most serious since the beginning of the ceasefire between Israel and “Hezbollah“ on June 20. The agreement was brokered by the US and Qatar and with the participation of Iran.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel maintained a military presence in a buffer zone in southern Lebanon and continued operations against targets it considers a threat from “Hezbollah“.

“Hezbollah“ threatened retaliation

“Hezbollah“ accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and promised retaliation. The group also criticized the Lebanese government for its participation in disarmament talks and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the south of the country.

The framework agreed in June provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal and disarmament of “Hezbollah“, but the group itself is not a party to the agreement and has so far refused to disarm.

Time for a deal between Washington and Tehran is running out

The escalation in Lebanon comes in parallel with the ongoing dispute between the United States and Iran. An interim US-Iranian agreement in June has failed to bring about a lasting end to the conflict. Washington accuses Tehran of failing to restore free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran claims that the United States has not fulfilled its promises to lift blockades and release Iranian assets.

Negotiations to restore or extend the agreement have so far made no progress. Iranian officials said on August 12 that mediation efforts had failed.

Hormuz remains another flashpoint

Tensions are also rising around the Strait of Hormuz. Ship traffic through the strategic sea route has plummeted after attacks on UAE-linked vessels, and the United States has warned of renewed economic pressure on Iran.

The crisis is once again unfolding on multiple fronts – Lebanon, Hormuz and relations between Washington and Tehran. The new Israeli strikes show how fragile the truce remains and how easily a local incident could plunge the region back into full-scale hostilities.