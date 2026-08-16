Russia has launched a new series of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, with one of the main targets being the country's largest steel plant - ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih. The attack in Kryvyi Rih killed two people and injured at least 14, Ukrainian authorities said.

ArcelorMittal said it had damaged key production facilities, including in the power generation and blast furnace sectors. Part of the production process has been temporarily suspended.

Kryvyi Rih is one of Ukraine's main industrial centers and the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian steel industry under increasing pressure

The blow comes just days after another heavy attack on the Zaporizhstal steelworks, which killed seven workers. Russia said it was attacking plants that it said were producing materials for Ukraine's military industry.

Steel production remains important for the Ukrainian economy. According to Reuters, steel production accounts for about 15% of Ukrainian exports, and the European Union is the main market for its products.

However, the sector is facing physical destruction from the war, logistical problems and new trade restrictions on the European market. As of July 1, the EU has almost halved some duty-free quotas for steel imports, and quantities above them are subject to a 50% duty.

Kiev attacks Moscow region

In parallel with the Russian strikes, Ukraine carried out one of its largest drone attacks on Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defenses have shot down 822 Ukrainian drones in various regions of the country. Moscow says about 600 of them were aimed at Moscow region. These figures are data from Russian authorities and cannot be independently confirmed.

In Moscow region, an 83-year-old man was killed and several people were injured. A large warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries in Koledino, about 45 km south of Moscow, was also hit. Reuters footage shows a large plume of smoke billowing above the complex.

Ukraine accuses Wildberries of being involved in supplying goods and equipment to the Russian armed forces, and has attacked a number of the company's facilities in recent weeks.

Kiev seeks to hit Russia's military economy

Ukrainian strikes have increasingly targeted factories, refineries, logistics centers and other infrastructure that Kiev sees as part of the economic base of the Russian military machine.

The Ukrainian military said it had also hit a rocket fuel plant in Rostov region overnight. Moscow did not immediately comment on the claim.

The campaign against Russia's oil refining industry is already having visible consequences. The Orsk refinery, which processes about 6 million tons of oil a year, was completely shut down after the Ukrainian attack, and repairs could take up to six months due to difficulties in supplying equipment under sanctions.

Ukraine has also attacked other major oil facilities in recent weeks, including complexes in Bashkortostan and the Yaroslavl region.

Victims on both sides

The attacks on Sunday resulted in casualties on both sides.

In addition to the death in the Moscow region, five people were killed in Ukrainian strikes in the Rostov region, the Associated Press reported. One person was also killed when a bus was hit near the Russian city of Belgorod.

Russia also carried out strikes on Kiev, Sumy, Zaporizhia and other Ukrainian regions. In the Ukrainian capital, rockets caused fires and several people were injured.

NATO shoots down drone over Romania

The latest wave of attacks has also affected NATO territory.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced that a Spanish F-18 fighter jet, participating in the NATO airspace protection mission, shot down a drone that entered Romania from Moldova.

Bucharest did not officially identify the drone, but a NATO spokesman said that preliminary data indicated that it was likely Russian. The debris fell in an uninhabited area. This is the fourth such incident in Romanian airspace in 2026.

The new exchange of blows shows the changing nature of the war: Moscow continues to attack key Ukrainian industry, while Kiev is increasingly systematically trying to inflict economic damage far inside Russia – through strikes against refineries, logistics, enterprises and infrastructure, linked, according to the Ukrainian side, to the financing and supply of Russian military operations.