Kiev under fire: Winter will probably be even more terrible

Although there is time until winter, many Ukrainians are filled with fears now - it is likely that Russian air strikes will intensify. Where can salvation be found?

Last night, Russia again launched ballistic missile strikes against Kiev. The city's military administration reported that fires broke out in two districts of the Ukrainian capital as a result of the attack.

The small cafe of Natalia and her husband Maxim is not far away - it is in the center of Kiev and offers various pastries and other baked goods. The couple starts work at four o'clock so that the dough can be ready by six, ARD reports.

It was not easy - they opened the cafe in the middle of the war. The money was not enough, the days were long, and the nights were filled with constant Russian air strikes, the German public media continues. Natalia says that they simply had to cope, as they had to take care of their daughters and parents.

Life under constant threat

Many of the buildings on the street where the cafe is located have been severely damaged by Russian air strikes. Repair work is still ongoing.

People in Kiev are tired, their nerves are strained by the war, writes ARD. Natalia says that she no longer follows the news at all, concentrating on her work, everyday life, her children, her dog and cat.

"We are already used to the constant air raids", says her husband Maxim. He is also aware that Ukraine is currently almost unable to defend itself against Russian ballistic missiles.

"A ballistic missile comes very quickly. At best, we have five minutes", explains Maxim. "The warnings reach us via Telegram. We go into the corridor and wait for the explosion."

Measures must be taken

The two no longer hope that the US will continue to help. Maxim suggests that the Ukrainian arms industry will probably be able to quickly develop its own air defense system that can also deal with ballistic missiles.

Every year they hoped that the war would end as soon as possible. Now they are considering taking out a loan and installing solar panels so that they can rely on the electricity they need. "And if there is no water in the winter, we will go to the village."

Winter is a cause for concern now

The coming winter is one of the dominant topics this summer, writes the ARD correspondent in Kiev. Like Natalia and Maxim, many people in the Ukrainian capital are trying to prepare for the cold season now.

This is their way of reacting to constant threats, defenselessness and diplomatic efforts to provide more air defense.