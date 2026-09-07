Geopolitical tension between the world's leading powers is being transferred from Earth directly to the lunar space. In recent hours, the American President Donald Trump has made a series of outrageous statements, as scientists and business leaders warn of widespread threats stemming from the rise of China.

„The Moon is Ours“: The White House's Space Ambitions

American leader Donald Trump has officially announced that The Moon belongs to the USA. In its social network Truth Social he published an image of the Earth's satellite with the American flag and the categorical inscription “The Moon is ours“ (“The Moon is ours“), media outlets such as the Russian edition „Commercial“ (www.kommersant.ru) and the international portal NUR.KZ (www.nur.kz).

The statement comes against the backdrop of the intensified US lunar program, which envisages the construction of a permanent base by 2028-2030. However, international law experts were quick to remind that such claims have no legal basis.

Almost simultaneously, Trump sparked a wave of discussions in the US after the US state supported the idea New Mexico to be renamed “New America“. In his words, this sounds “much more prestigious and beautiful“, and the reason for the comment was a previously distributed satirical post on the X network.

The head of state also responded to his critics from the Democratic Party regarding his financial dealings. Trump clarified that earns hundreds of billions of dollars from shares not for himself, but for the good of the USA, reports agency „RIA Novosti“ (www.ria.ru) based on Associated Press.

The Chinese response: War on the Moon and economic „colonization“ of the EU

While Washington stakes its claim to space, Beijing is already developing strategies for potential military conflict beyond Earth. Chinese scientists from the Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an have published a report in the Journal of Command and Control (www.jcc.org.cn) describing how war on Earth could spread to the Moon. According to scenarios cited by the South China Morning Post (scmp.com), the competition for lunar orbits will involve blockades, deception maneuvers, and tactical deterrence to control space resources.

On Earth, however, Beijing's economic expansion is already taking a real toll on the West. Europe's leading metallurgical association Eurometal (www.eurometal.net) warned about the risk of loss of 300,000 jobs in the EU by the end of 2026, informed the British newspaper The Guardian (theguardian.com). The reason is the de facto “colonization“ by China of the supply chains for components and the record trade balance of 1 billion euros per day in favor of Beijing. Mass protests are planned in front of the European Commission building in Brussels.

Mysterious visit to Estonia

Amid the global thriller, the Baltic media reported an unexpected event. The Estonian portal Delfi (rus.delfi.ee) revealed that the eldest son of the American president – Donald Trump Jr. has arrived in Tallinn on a private jet from Mongolia for a secret visit. He is traveling under tight security, with the purpose of his visit - whether it is business or a White House diplomatic mission - remaining a closely guarded secret, and the US embassy has declined to comment.