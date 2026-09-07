Clashes with police in Portsmouth over migrants

Violence erupted between police and around 500 protesters against illegal migration in the English city of Portsmouth.

Tensions escalated after a large inflatable boat carrying 140 migrants docked at the shore on Sunday evening. Protesters blocked access to the marina in an attempt to prevent the arrivals from being taken away by buses, which led to the intervention of law enforcement with shields and pepper spray, the Telegraph reported.

According to the British publication, the vessel has covered a record distance from Cherbourg, France, and this is the second large-scale protest of the weekend after similar blockades in Dover. Local police in Hampshire issued emergency orders to disperse and warned of arrests if the the riots.