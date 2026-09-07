The global political landscape has undergone dramatic changes in recent hours. After a key regional vote in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, the political balances in Europe are being rearranged, while Finland takes extreme measures to isolate historical documents.

Finland “locks” Russian archives until 9999

The National Archives of Finland has officially imposed an unprecedented restriction, banning remote access to historical materials obtained from Russian archives. The digital ban on the archive system is set with a shocking deadline – December 31, 9999.

The measure affects nearly one million pages of documents covering the period from 1500 to 1990. The purchase and systematization of this data began in 2005 and cost the Finnish budget over 1 million euros. According to the Finnish media Yle, researchers can now only view the materials on site in the archive building under strict physical control. The official reason cited is cybersecurity concerns and the lack of a secure digital environment.

BSW and Alternative for Germany unite against sanctions

Amid the vote counting from the September 6 state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, the candidate from the party “Sarah Wagenknecht“ Union“ (BSW) Thomas Schulze made a significant statement to the DPA agency. He confirmed that his political force is ready to negotiate with the right-wing populist “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) for a joint government.

Schulze categorically rejected the so-called “political firewall“ (taboo for cooperation with the right) and pointed to direct ideological overlaps between the BSW and the AfD. The two parties share a common position on the Russian issue, insisting on the complete lifting of economic sanctions, which they say “literally destroy the German economy“.

Merz is compared to Starmer after the vote in Saxony-Anhalt

The historic rise of the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt has provoked sharp international comments. Amid the preliminary election results, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev drew a parallel between the leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz and former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Dmitriev told the Komsomolskaya Pravda news agency that "the humiliated Merz has just become Starmer." According to him, the interim results in Germany are a clear sign that German voters have woken up and voted against the hypocrisy of the discredited traditional coalition. Dmitriev was referring to Starmer's political collapse in the UK, which led to his early resignation in June 2026, to illustrate the similar fate of Germany's traditional leaders.