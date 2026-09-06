Zelensky: US to increase Patriot missiles in 2027

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced key details about the country's defense after marathon talks in Kiev with a US delegation.

The talks were attended by White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law – Jared Kushner. According to information from 1news.az, the main focus of the four-hour meeting was strengthening Ukraine's air defense. The US plans to seriously increase the production of ballistic missiles for the Patriot systems in 2027, on which Kiev relies heavily.

New ideas for peace from Trump and "Plan B" against drones

Zelensky said he had heard “several new ideas“ from Trump's representatives for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, but they require detailed analysis. In parallel with diplomatic efforts, Ukraine is developing a large-scale technological response on the battlefield. According to Ukrainska Pravda, currently 67 Ukrainian companies are actively working on systems for mass shooting down jet drones. Zelensky described these innovations as a vital “Plan B“, while “Plan A“ remains the strengthening of international diplomacy for de-escalation.

US envoy Steve Witkoff assessed the negotiations as extremely constructive. He explained to the media that his visits to Kiev and Moscow were aimed at bringing the two countries closer together, opening secure channels of communication, and negotiating future economic guarantees for Ukraine's recovery.

Challenges: Winter and lack of funds

Although the United States and Europe report a visible strengthening of Ukraine's positions on the battlefield, Zelensky warned of serious challenges in the short term. As the Kyiv Post reports, the main challenges facing Ukraine at the moment are the approaching winter and the financial deficit.

Kyiv is negotiating with international partners for urgent “winter packages“ of support, which include:

Additional ammunition for air defense;

Emergency energy assistance to protect critical infrastructure;

Supplies of American liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Negotiations are also continuing in a multilateral format with the participation of the national security advisers of the United Kingdom, France and Germany.