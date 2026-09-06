Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that Western accusations against Moscow of a role in the drone incident at Leipzig airport were “to a large extent the start of a real war”, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“Leipzig airport. They found some drone. They said it was Russian, no one bothered to investigate. In general, this is to a large extent the start of a real war”, Lavrov said, quoted by TASS.

“They kicked out the consulate general from Bonn, announced that they were breaking the agreement. They are closing the Russian House in Berlin. "I remember that before the start of World War II, the Germans also closed their diplomatic missions," the Russian foreign minister added.

On September 1, the German government said it had concluded that Russia was responsible for the attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport last month and had ordered a series of measures in response, "including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural center in Berlin," Reuters recalls.

Russia has rejected the German accusations as unfounded, accusing Berlin of planting evidence to incriminate Russia for the attack.