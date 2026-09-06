The first round of strategic negotiations in Kiev between the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the special envoys of US President Donald Trump have concluded – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The news was officially confirmed by the press secretary of the President's Office Sergey Nikiforov to the Ukrainian media. The diplomatic meeting in the heart of Ukraine marks the beginning of a new international mediation process to end the war.

Second stage with the participation of the “Euro Troika“

After a short break, the negotiations are moving into their second, expanded phase. According to data from the “Interfax-Ukraine“ news agency (interfax.com.ua), the discussions are joined by the national security advisors of the three key European partners (E3):

United Kingdom

France

Germany

As previously reported by the international agency Reuters (reuters.com), the European representatives arrived in the Ukrainian capital specifically to participate in the trilateral negotiation format aimed at drawing up a framework for future security guarantees.

Diplomatic context: The mission of Witkoff and Kushner

The American envoys arrived in Kiev by train after a day earlier, on September 5, they held a three-hour closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Office of the President of Ukraine emphasizes that the country has developed its own negotiating position with clear requirements for a just and dignified peace. However, international analysts note that achieving rapid progress remains a challenge due to the complicated geopolitical environment.