Increased security in the area! Temporary migrant centers are being created in Ceuta

The Spanish government will create temporary reception centers to accommodate 1,500 migrants in Ceuta, BNR reported. A buffer parking lot, a former football pitch and a state-owned field where tents can be set up will be converted into temporary shelters.

The measure complements the government's decision to allocate 6.5 million euros to the Red Cross - designating it as the main organization responsible for helping vulnerable people.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Sais, met in Ceuta with the head of the autonomous city, Juan Jesús Vivas, to discuss the new measures of the "Sánchez" cabinet.

When asked if the government was considering granting asylum to migrants who had entered the country, Sais said that the cabinet strictly respected both national legislation and the European Pact on Migration and Asylum.

Moroccan authorities have stopped hundreds of migrants from crossing the border into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, reports BBC

It comes two weeks after an estimated 78,000 migrants arrived in the enclave by sea in a matter of hours - 100 of whom died, according to the town's mayor. Both Spanish and Moroccan authorities have stepped up security in the area following the influx and amid speculation on social media that a second mass crossing attempt will take place this weekend.