Tensions high! Moscow threatens London with diplomatic war

The Kremlin has threatened the United Kingdom with diplomatic war. The threat comes after reports that British drones were used for the first time to strike targets on Russian territory, DPA reports.

The Russian embassy in the UK said the reports confirmed that London was deliberately betting on an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine.

"London's actions will inevitably have consequences for which the British government will have to answer", the embassy added.

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Kiev and we are determined to provide the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself against Putin's illegal invasion," the British Ministry of Defence responded.

Ukraine's strategy of drone strikes deep inside Russia's rear is aimed at reducing Moscow's war revenue and making Russian citizens feel the consequences of the aggression.

To this end, Ukraine has used drones manufactured by two British companies, wrote a few days ago in the "Sunday Times".