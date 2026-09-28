Krasimir Karakachanov: There is no military solution for Ukraine because it is losing the war

Ukraine is losing the war, there is no way Russia can pay reparations. This was stated by former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV, quoted by novini.bg.

He and former Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova commented on the dispute over the Bulgarian position on Ukraine and the declaration at the UN, as well as President Iliana Yotova's words that the Bulgarian remarks were not taken into account.

According to Bachvarova, the fact that the case continues to be discussed shows ambiguity about the way in which the position was changed.

“Knowing how the state machine works, such a position cannot reach the UN without going through approval in the Bulgarian institutions“, she said.

Karakachanov also described the rapid change in the position as disturbing. According to him, however, Yotova's speech contained clear messages about the need for peace.

“There is no military solution for Ukraine, because it is losing the war“, Karakachanov said.

Karakachanov questioned how realistic it is for Russia to be forced to withdraw from territories and pay reparations. According to him, such a solution cannot be achieved only with a resolution or declaration if the state believes that it is winning the war.

Bachvarova, for her part, emphasized that the call for peace must be followed by real actions.

“Political skill is deciding how to reach this peace“, she said, adding that negotiations and conditions under which they can take place are necessary.

According to her, Bulgaria must have a realistic and institutionally coordinated position, maintaining contacts with both European countries and the United States, as well as with Ukraine.