Enemy at the gates of Russia! American spy plane circled Kaliningrad

A high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft ARTEMIS of the US Air Force was spotted flying near the borders of the Russian Kaliningrad region on the Baltic Sea coast, between Poland and Lithuania, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the information, the plane took off from the Romanian port city of Constanta and followed a circular trajectory along the borders of the Kaliningrad region.

It is believed that the machine is one of only two such aircraft ever produced by the Pentagon. It was originally based on the Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet and is used for long-range intelligence gathering.

Meanwhile, tensions between Russia and NATO countries remain high amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.