New earthquakes shake southern Spain, restrict access to Alhambra

Three more earthquakes shook the province of Granada in southern Spain, reports “Reuters“. The tremors caused damage to several buildings in the area, and authorities restricted access to the medieval Alhambra complex and closed some of the museums and sports facilities, reports News.bg.

At least three people suffered minor injuries, said the representative of the regional authorities of Andalusia, Antonio Sanz. One of the injured, a minor, was taken to hospital.

According to Spain's National Geographic Institute, all three tremors had a magnitude of over 4 on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes followed a magnitude 5 quake that shook the historic city of Granada on Saturday. It damaged residential buildings and cars and led to the temporary closure of the Alhambra, one of Spain's most famous tourist attractions, visited by 2.7 million people last year.

Following the new tremors, authorities restricted tourist access to parts of the vast complex, located on a hill above the city.

In the province of Granada, administrative buildings, museums and sports facilities were closed, while primary health centres remained open.

The Granada Metropolitan Municipality announced on the social network X that as a precautionary measure, train speeds had been reduced to 30 km/h. Local media also released footage of the evacuation of several hotels.

The earthquakes mainly damaged residential buildings. Large cracks appeared in the walls, parts of facades were torn off, and bricks fell onto the sidewalks.

The strongest of the new earthquakes had a magnitude of 4.7. It was registered at 10:37 a.m. local time, with its epicenter near the town of Gojar, about 10 km south of Granada.

Earthquakes with a shallow epicenter are usually felt more strongly and can cause more serious local damage to buildings compared to deeper earthquakes of the same magnitude.

The earthquake near Gojar was followed by two other, weaker earthquakes in nearby towns on the southern outskirts of Granada.