Iceland summons US ambassador over Trump post

Iceland has summoned the US ambassador after a post by President Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, Reuters reports, News.bg reports.

The published image shows the United States, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean covered with the US flag, and the entire territory is labeled as “United States of America“.

Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir has summoned US Ambassador Billy Long, who only officially took office last month. She called the publication completely inappropriate.

In recent years, Trump's statements that the United States should acquire Greenland have caused tension between Washington and Copenhagen, as well as in Europe.

Last month, Iceland voted against resuming EU membership talks in a referendum in which Trump's ambitions for Greenland were part of the context.

Some supporters of starting negotiations have cited concerns about the credibility of the United States as a reason for considering closer ties with the EU. However, analysts say domestic economic considerations are driving the final outcome.

Trump's post came hours after the European Commission announced a 200 million euro investment in Greenland during a visit by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the position of the Greenland government and people was consistent.

“The government and people of Greenland have repeatedly stated that they do not want to be Americans. I hope no one doubts that - neither in the United States nor in the rest of the world,“ she explained.