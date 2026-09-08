26 people have filed a complaint in France for alleged torture by Israel

Twenty-six people have filed a complaint with the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office for alleged torture during humanitarian operations with flotillas to Gaza intercepted by Israeli authorities, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

The complainants are members of the “Global Sumud“ initiative, which aims to deliver humanitarian aid to the population in the Gaza Strip. They were detained during their participation in flotillas in October 2025, April 2026 and May 2026.

The complainants allege that they were subjected to violence

The complaint, filed yesterday, states that the vessels carrying the participants were diverted by the Israeli army and that Israeli forces carried out arbitrary arrests.

The complainants report various acts of violence, including beatings and the use of electric shocks, as well as inhuman and degrading treatment. Five of them also reported “sexual harassment“.

The complaint may be included in earlier investigations

The new complaint may be joined to two earlier investigations that the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has been conducting since the summer and which are related to the same three humanitarian flotilla operations.

The Israeli authorities reject the allegations.