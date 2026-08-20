Tragedy in Syria: Three killed in explosion at Banias power plant

Explosion in Syria: Tragedy at the „Banias“ power plant and escalation of tensions in the Middle East

Three killed in powerful explosion at coastal power plant, Al Ekhbariya reported

Damascus, Syria – A powerful explosion rocked a thermal power plant in the coastal Syrian city of Banias, Tartus province, killing three people. The incident occurred at a key site for the country's energy infrastructure, Syrian state TV Al Ekhbariya reported. Authorities have launched an immediate investigation, with initial reports pointing to a technical malfunction, but the situation remains tense amid increased military activity in the region in recent days.

The explosion occurred inside the Banias thermal power plant - one of the most important power plants on Syria's Mediterranean coast. Regional health authorities confirmed that three workers died at the scene. Fire and emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene. The state news agency SANA also confirmed the incident, stressing that work is underway to clarify the exact causes of the tragedy. According to information disseminated by the international platform Newsflare (www.newsflare.com/video/914572/syria-explosion-rocks-thermal-power-station-in-syria), among the versions being considered is an explosion of a hydrogen tank or another sudden technical failure.

Security context in Syria

The incident in the energy sector coincides with a period of serious geopolitical tension in the country. Just hours before the explosion at the plant, northwestern Syria was rocked by massive airstrikes. The same state media outlet Al Ekhbariya reported that Israeli aircraft carried out eight consecutive strikes on the runway and storage facilities of the "Abu ad-Duhur" military airport in Idlib province. According to Xinhua analysis (english.news.cn/20260818/f53de581912240d2a89ef4611c7eeae8/c.html), Israel is closely monitoring attempts to restore Syria's air force capacity under the leadership of the new interim government that came to power after the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.

Although the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) traditionally refuses official comment on its operations in Syria, the US special envoy for the region Tom Barak expressed deep concern on the social network X, describing the attacks on the air base as an “unnecessary escalation“.

The situation in the Middle East remains extremely dynamic. The authorities in Damascus assure that the “Banias“ has not been the subject of external attack and the energy system is stabilizing, but increased international pressure and infrastructure incidents keep security forces on high alert.