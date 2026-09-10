Zelensky arrives in Canada for three-day visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Canada for a three-day visit, Ukrinform reported, citing the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, BTA reports.

Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska will be in Canada from September 9 to 11. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the visit will highlight Canada's role in continuing support for Ukraine and the country's commitment to a "just and lasting peace."

Zelensky to visit three Canadian cities

The President and First Lady will participate in events in Calgary, Toronto and North Bay.

The visit will discuss common priorities between Canada and Ukraine, including deepening cooperation in the fields of defense, economics and energy.

Zelensky will also participate in a meeting of the Canadian government.

Preparation for a new partnership agreement

The Ukrainian president last visited Canada in December last year, on his way to the United States. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Ukraine in August of that year.

Zelensky has also formed a Ukrainian delegation that will participate in negotiations with Canada on the preparation of a Partnership Agreement to mark the centennial of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.