CEC terminates BSP registration for participation in presidential elections

The Central Election Commission has taken a decision terminating the registration proceedings of the Bulgarian Socialist Party for participation in the upcoming presidential elections. This was reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The decision was taken after the Chairman of the BSP National Council Krum Zarkov submitted a request to withdraw and delete the previously submitted application for registration of the party for the vote.

The CEC informs the Directorate General for "Civil Registration and Administrative Services" (GRAO) not to verify the signature submitted with the application for registration of the BSP, and in case such verification is carried out, the results thereof not to be used in verifying other signatures of parties, coalitions and initiative committees for participation in the elections on October 25.

Last night it became clear that Krum Zarkov is one of the four co-chairs of the Initiative Committee, which is nominating the candidacies of the head of state Iliyana Yotova and the general director of BTA Kiril Valchev for president and vice president of the upcoming vote. Eight parties and 11 initiative committees have declared their participation in the elections so far.