The leader of a criminal group that killed a Mexican mayor was detained

The leader of a criminal group responsible for the ostentatious murder of the mayor of the city of Uruapan (state of Michoacan), Carlos Manso, was detained in Mexico.

The news was officially announced by the Minister of Public Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch. The perpetrator, identified as Alexis “N“, was captured during a specialized operation in Zapopan, state of Jalisco.

Carlos Manso was shot dead on November 2, 2025 in the historic center of the city during the mass celebrations for the traditional Day of the Dead holiday. The attacker shot him seven times in the town square while the mayor was opening a local festival and holding a small child in his arms.

Before his death, the politician openly called for the fight against organized crime and received constant threats from the drug cartel “New Generation Jalisco“.

The arrested Alexis “N“ was the cartel's regional operator in the area. He took over the management of the criminal structure after the previous arrest of Jorge Armando, who was accused of masterminding the attack. With this latest arrest, the total number of people detained in the landmark case reached 32 people.