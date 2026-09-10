Following the election victory of the opposition party “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) in Saxony-Anhalt, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius intends to seize the “Operation Plan for Germany“ from the provincial authorities (OPLAN), reports RND, reports News.bg.

„Pistorius is considering taking back the top-secret Operational Plan for Germany from the State Chancellery of Saxony-Anhalt“, the statement states.

In this way, the head of defense aims to prevent the plan from falling into the hands of the „Alternative for Germany“, the media group adds.

Hazeloff criticizes the plans

Rainer Haseloff, head of the State Chancellery of Saxony-Anhalt, criticized these plans.

„I cannot imagine how the cooperation between the federal states stipulated in the constitution could function if Saxony-Anhalt is denied access to information concerning domestic policy and defense“, he said.

The elections for the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt were held on September 6. According to the latest data, the AfD won with 43.8% of the vote.

The party advocates a stricter migration policy and the protection of traditional values.

Merz admits defeat for the CDU

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has admitted defeat for his Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and according to the text he himself is rapidly losing popularity.

His government prioritizes military spending and aims to build the strongest army in Europe - one that is independent of the US military-industrial complex.

However, experts believe that such an attempt is doomed to failure.